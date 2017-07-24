Former MVP Derrick Rose set to join Cavaliers

Free agent Derrick Rose agreed Monday to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

Rose, a former NBA most valuable player who has battled knee injuries, will get a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

Rose, 28, played for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists. His role with the Cavaliers is still to be determined. He could be used as a backup or start depending on what the team does with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who recently asked to be traded.

Altman named GM

Also Monday, Koby Altman was named general manager of the Cavaliers, his promotion finally made official after it had been expected for days. Altman, 34, had been serving as Cleveland’s interim general manager this summer after David Griffin parted ways with the club following the NBA Finals.

Altman is taking charge during an interesting juncture for the Cavaliers. Irving wants out and LeBron James is heading into his final season under contract.

The San Antonio Spurs signed Pau Gasol to a three-year contract. Gasol opted out of the two-year deal he signed last summer to give the Spurs more salary-cap flexibility to supplement the roster in free agency. But he always intended to re-sign with the Spurs after averaging 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and a little more than 25 minutes a game last season.