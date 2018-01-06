NBA: Hall of Famer Julius ‘Dr. J' Erving released from hospital

Hall of Famer Julius Erving has been released from a hospital after he became ill at a Philadelphia 76ers' game.

Erving's management team said Saturday that Erving had undergone a comprehensive medical evaluation and was expected to make a full recovery.

They did not provide further details.

The 67-year-old attended the game Friday night and rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The dunker more commonly known as “Dr. J” was honored by the team to mark 35 years since he threw down his famous cradle dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erving led the Sixers to their last NBA championship in 1983 and was 1981 NBA MVP.

In the statement, Erving thanked his friends and fans for their well wishes and prayers.

Celtics’ Al Horford will sit out against Nets

Al Horford is sitting out Boston's game in Brooklyn because of left knee pain.

Horford says the knee began bothering him in the second quarter of a home victory over Minnesota on Friday night. He was able to go back into the game and said the knee felt better after treatment overnight and early Saturday, but it didn't respond the way he wanted during a pregame workout.

Horford, who started 39 of the Celtics' first 42 games, gets extra rest during a light week for the Eastern Conference leaders. Boston doesn't play again until Thursday against Philadelphia in London.