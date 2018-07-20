NBA: Anthony is shipped to Hawks, will be waived

Denver Nuggets rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. has undergone back surgery in Dallas and there is no timetable for his return to the court. The team said that the procedure of the lumbar spine was performed by surgeon Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic. Porter was taken by the Nuggets with the 14th pick in the June draft. He was considered a top-five selection before a back injury that required surgery limited him to three games at Missouri last season. ... The Boston Celtics re-signed guard Marcus Smart, bringing him back for four more years after he found the market for a restricted free-agent defensive specialist wasn’t as lucrative as he’d hoped. A person with knowledge of the agreement told the AP that Smart, who averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game last season, will be paid $52 million over the next four years. ... The Chicago Bulls signed guard Antonio Blakeney to an NBA contract after the former Louisiana State player split time between the NBA team and the G League’s Windy City Bulls last season. ... The Hawks requested waivers on guard Jaylen Morris, who appeared in six games with the team last season. ... The Lakers have signed forward Jeffrey Carroll. Carroll played in six summer league games for the team, averaging 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in nine minutes. ... The Detroit Pistons hired Tim Grgurich and Micah Nori as assistant coaches.