NBA: Anthony is shipped to Hawks, will be waived

Carmelo Anthony’s time in Oklahoma City is finished.
A person with knowledge of the details told the Associated Press that the Oklahoma City Thunder are sending Anthony and a 2022 protected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. Anthony will be waived by the Hawks, clearing the way for him to sign as a free agent elsewhere. The person spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
ESPN, which first reported the trade, said the Thunder will send Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Philadelphia’s Justin Anderson will be sent to Atlanta.
Schroder, a speedy 6-foot-1 guard, averaged a career-high 19.4 points last season for the Hawks in 67 games, all starts.
Anthony’s lone season in Oklahoma City was largely a bust. He averaged 16.2 points and struggled at times in his new role alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The 10-time All-Star posted career lows in scoring average and field-goal percentage, and the Thunder were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz.
The 34-year-old Anthony had been the headliner his entire career — he’s 19th in NBA history with 25,417 points — but he was more of a catch-and-shoot scorer last season instead of the isolation specialist he had always been and his playing time dwindled in the playoffs. In Game 6 of the first-round series against the Jazz that ended Oklahoma City’s season, he played fewer minutes than reserve Jerami Grant.
After the season, Anthony said that he prefers to play with the ball in his hands more and said being utilized as a reserve was “out of the question.”
Anthony opted in earlier this summer to accept the $28 million he was due next season.
Denver Nuggets rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. has undergone back surgery in Dallas and there is no timetable for his return to the court. The team said that the procedure of the lumbar spine was performed by surgeon Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic. Porter was taken by the Nuggets with the 14th pick in the June draft. He was considered a top-five selection before a back injury that required surgery limited him to three games at Missouri last season. ... The Boston Celtics re-signed guard Marcus Smart, bringing him back for four more years after he found the market for a restricted free-agent defensive specialist wasn’t as lucrative as he’d hoped. A person with knowledge of the agreement told the AP that Smart, who averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game last season, will be paid $52 million over the next four years. ... The Chicago Bulls signed guard Antonio Blakeney to an NBA contract after the former Louisiana State player split time between the NBA team and the G League’s Windy City Bulls last season. ... The Hawks requested waivers on guard Jaylen Morris, who appeared in six games with the team last season. ... The Lakers have signed forward Jeffrey Carroll. Carroll played in six summer league games for the team, averaging 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in nine minutes. ... The Detroit Pistons hired Tim Grgurich and Micah Nori as assistant coaches.