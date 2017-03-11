Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge out indefinitely because of heart problem

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely because of a minor heart problem.

The team said Saturday he has an arrhythmia, a deviation from the normal heart rhythm. He will undergo further tests before the team determines how much time he misses.

The 6-foot-11 All-Star was diagnosed at the end of his rookie season in 2007 with a condition that can cause a rapid heartbeat.

Aldridge is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs, who are 50-14 and have the second-best record in the league.

This development comes on the heels of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard being placed in the league's concussion protocol.

The Spurs host NBA-leading Golden State on Saturday night. The Warriors are already without Kevin Durant and plan to rest four key players for the game: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Warriors show frustration

The Golden State Warriors have rarely dealt with adversity over the last three regular seasons. Now that it has arrived, there are signs of tension and frustration with a team trying to find a groove without Kevin Durant while in pursuit of a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

After a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night — Golden State's fourth defeat in six games — forward Andre Iguodala made several racially tinged comments during his postgame remarks to the media. The comments came after Coach Steve Kerr announced that Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would sit out a showdown with the second-seeded Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night.

“No clue,” Iguodala said when asked if he was aware of Kerr's plan before the game. “I do what master say.”

Iguodala also was asked what was at the root of the issues for a Warriors team that was dominant with Durant, but has looked tired and vulnerable since he went down with a knee injury on Feb. 28.

Iguodala, who is black, used a racial slur to imply that was what the media was looking for, then said “Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come. You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

The road weary team is at the tail end of a tough stretch of eight games in eight different cities in 13 days. With Durant not expected back for another month or so, the minutes are piling up and the heavy favorites to come out of the Western Conference for a chance at a second championship in three years are just 1 1/2 games up on the Spurs for the No. 1 seed.