NBA: Kyrie Irving asks to be traded by Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving wants the stage for himself.

Cleveland’s All-Star point guard has asked the Cavaliers to trade him, two people familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Friday. Irving made the request last week to owner Dan Gilbert, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the star’s demands.

A four-time All-Star, Irving has spent six seasons with the Cavaliers, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. The 25-year-old has overcome injury issues and blossomed into one of the league’s elite point guards and biggest stars.

And now that he’s finally established himself playing alongside LeBron James, Irving wants out.

He’s under contract for two more seasons with Cleveland (he has a player option in 2020), but the Cavaliers could be inclined to move Irving now and begin another rebuild around James, who can opt out of his contract next summer and leave Ohio for the second time.

Irving’s request may shed some light on the team’s recent pursuit of former league MVP Derrick Rose.

Meanwhile, Koby Altman, who has been serving as Cleveland’s interim general manager during a strange summer of activity, will be named the team’s full-time GM, a person familiar with the decision told the AP. The deal is being finalized and Altman’s promotion is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Gasol to re-sign with Spurs

A person with knowledge of the situation said that former Lakers center Pau Gasol has agreed to terms on a three-year contract to remain with the San Antonio Spurs.The 7-foot Spaniard and the Spurs came to agreement Friday on a deal that is partially guaranteed for the third season.

Gasol declined the $16-million option on his contract in June with the intent of signing a longer-term deal with the Spurs. He averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game for the Spurs last season.

Wizards give Wall supermax extension

All-Star point guard John Wall and the Washington Wizards have agreed to a $170-million, four-year contract extension that will start with the 2019 season, two people with knowledge of the deal told the AP. The extension includes a player option for the final season in 2023, and a 15% trade kicker, according to one of the people.

Wall is a four-time Eastern Conference All-Star who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

He becomes the third player to agree this summer to a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

“Re-signed with the Wizards, man. Signed my extension. You know where I want to be. I love being in D.C. I love the organization. Love my teammates. Love the amazing fans,” Wall said in a video posted on Twitter. “Just had to think it out with my family and friends and made the decision.”

“Definitely going to bring y’all that championship,” Wall added.