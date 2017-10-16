NBA: LaMarcus Aldridge’s contract extended by Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have reached an agreement with LaMarcus Aldridge on an extension that will keep the five-time All-Star under contract for an additional three years.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press that Aldridge will exercise the $22-million player option on his contract for the 2018-19 season.

He will also get another two years and $50 million tacked on. Aldridge averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds last season.

Schroder to be disciplined

The Atlanta Hawks said that point guard Dennis Schroder, their top returning scorer from last season, is facing undisclosed discipline for his role in an incident that led to his arrest last month on misdemeanor battery charges. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement released by the team that the investigation of the Sept. 29 fight outside a late-night restaurant was not complete.

Schlenk said that preliminary findings show Schroder was involved in an “unacceptable” physical altercation that “will not be tolerated by the Hawks organization.” He said Schroder faces discipline “at the appropriate time once the matter has been more fully developed through the law enforcement process and otherwise.”

Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum, injured in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6 when he fell awkwardly to the floor, will have surgery to repair a separated left shoulder. There was no announced timeline for his return.