NBA notes: Cavaliers suspend J.R. Smith for detrimental conduct

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been suspended one game by the team for detrimental conduct. Coach Tyronn Lue gave no further specifics about the punishment. Smith will serve the penalty on Thursday night as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers.
Smith attended Thursday's morning shootaround, but the team did not announce his suspension until two hours before tip-off.
"He was great this morning," said Lue, who will start Rodney Hood in Smith's place. "Something happened after shootaround, so, that's all the details I'm going to give to you. He'll be ready for tomorrow and be ready to go on Saturday (against Denver)."
Smith has started 56 games, averaging 8.3 points, and is shooting 36 percent on three-pointers.
The 14-year veteran has struggled much of this season, but he had been playing better lately. Smith sat out the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's win over Brooklyn.
Smith was acquired in 2014 in a trade with the New York Knicks and has been a key contributor during Cleveland's run of three straight NBA Finals.
Brewer to sign with Thunder
Former Lakers forward Corey Brewer will sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder after he clears waivers. The move was confirmed by Brewer's agent, Happy Walters, on Thursday.
The Lakers agreed to a buyout with the 6-foot-9 Brewer on Wednesday. He will help fill the void Andre Roberson left for the Thunder when he ruptured his left patellar tendon and was lost for the season. The Thunder have started multiple players with limited results since the injury.
Brewer, 31, averaged 3.7 points in 54 games with the Lakers this season. He averaged 11.9 points a game for Houston during the 2014-15 season and has career averages of 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Brewer played for Thunder coach Billy Donovan on Florida's 2006 and 2007 national championship teams.