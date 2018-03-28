NBA notes: Kevin Love out of Cavaliers' lineup, back in concussion protocol

Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love is in the NBA's concussion protocol after being elbowed in the face by Miami's Jordan Mickey early in Tuesday's game at Miami.
Love briefly returned to the court, but experienced concussion-like symptoms at halftime. The Cavaliers said he will miss Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and his status will be updated when appropriate.
Love, who also missed a game in the 2016 NBA Finals because of a concussion, damaged a front tooth in the collision with Mickey. Love only recently returned from a broken hand, which cause him to miss 21 games.
Cleveland's lineup has been in constant flux this season because of injuries. The Cavaliers are running out of time to get themselves healthy and in a rhythm before the playoffs begin on April 15. They have eight games left in the regular season.
Love is averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds in his fourth season with Cleveland.
Aldridge to have MRI exam
San Antonio Spurs All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge will have an MRI on his injured left knee, with the San Antonio Spurs hoping they won't be forced to try to make the playoffs without another star player.
Aldridge left the Spurs' 116-106 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night with a bruised left knee, the latest blow in a season that has included Kawhi Leonard being limited to nine games with a nagging quadriceps injury.
Aldridge is the biggest reason San Antonio's season hasn't been derailed by Leonard's absence — and a tough schedule ahead makes his status worth watching.
Etc.
Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard says he's on his way home and hoping to arrive in time for the impending birth of his son. That means Lillard, who scored 41 points in Portland's 107-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, won't play when the Blazers visit Memphis on Wednesday night. Lillard says he learned when he got to the locker room after the game against the Pelicans that his girlfriend is in labor. He says the message was essentially, "Get home." …
Hassan Whiteside is apparently nearing a return to the Miami Heat lineup. The Heat are listing their starting center as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Whiteside hasn't played in three weeks because of pain in his left hip, missing nine games. He practiced Wednesday, and coach Erik Spoelstra felt that was a positive step forward.