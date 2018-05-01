NBA notes: Warriors star Stephen Curry cleared to make his return in Game 2 against Pelicans

All-Star point guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to play Tuesday night in Game 2 of the NBA playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors announced on Twitter.
Curry had been sidelined nearly six weeks because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
The team's tweet said: "Injury update: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) is available to play in tonight's Game 2 vs. New Orleans."
Curry, who averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season, was cleared to play after participating in the team's shootaround in the morning. He is not on a minutes restriction, the team said.
"He'll want to get his legs underneath him," coach Steve Kerr said after practice on Monday, when it was expected he'd be available for Game 2. "So we'll try to find that balance between being cautious and letting him go a little bit."
Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a 123-101 rout in the opener Saturday.
Bickerstaff to coach Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to make J.B. Bickerstaff their next head coach, removing the interim tag from his title. The Grizzlies did not disclose terms Tuesday of Bickerstaff's new deal. He will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.
Bickerstaff was the associate head coach when Memphis fired David Fizdale in late November of his second season. Guard Mike Conley had season-ending surgery to repair his left heel and Achilles tendon, and the Grizzlies finished the season at 22-60 for the second-worst record in the NBA behind only Phoenix.
They had to win their regular season home finale to avoid the worst record since relocating to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. But they should wind up with their highest draft pick since 2009.