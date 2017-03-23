NBA: The Nets have their first winning streak of the season after beating Suns

Brook Lopez scored 19 points, K.J. McDaniels had a season-high 16 and the host Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns, 126-98, on Thursday night to give them consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Trevor Booker added 14 points for the league-worst Nets (15-56), who beat Detroit on Tuesday.

Devin Booker scored 28 points and Marquese Chriss had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.

Brooklyn took a commanding 84-65 lead into the fourth quarter as Lopez scored 12 points in the third quarter. Brooklyn held Phoenix to 15 points, the fewest points the Nets have allowed in the third quarter this season.

Phoenix opened the game with a 17-4 run and led 32-22 after the first quarter. However, Brooklyn turned the tide in the second quarter and took a 52-50 lead into the halftime.

Toronto 101, at Miami 84: DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points, marking the first time he’s had that many in consecutive games, and the Raptors pulled off their 19th double-digit comeback of the season. DeRozan made 14 of 25 shots from the field and 12 of 13 free throws. Norman Powell scored 14 and Delon Wright added 13 for Toronto, which never led until midway through the third quarter. Playing with 13 stitches in his right hand, Hassan Whiteside scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami.

at San Antonio 97, Memphis 90: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and Kawhi Leonard added 19 for the Spurs, who moved within two games of Golden State for the league’s best record. San Antonio opened a four-game homestand by moving two games behind idle Golden State for the league's best record. The Spurs (55-16) close the homestand against the Warriors (57-14) next Wednesday. Mike Conley had 22 points and six assists for Memphis, which lost its third straight to fall 1 1/2 games behind Oklahoma City for sixth place.

at Portland 110, New York 95: Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Trail Blazers never trailed. Lillard had 15 in the first quarter as Portland opened a 14-point lead. The Blazers led by as much as 23 and moved within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.