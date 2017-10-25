NBA roundup: Spencer Dinwiddie and the Nets spoil LeBron James' first triple-double of the season

Spencer Dinwiddie made a go-ahead three-point basket with 43 seconds left and the host Brooklyn Nets overcame LeBron James’ first triple-double this season to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-107 on Wednesday night.

James had 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in his 56th triple-double, but he missed two free throws — the second intentionally — with the Cavaliers trailing by two points with 7.6 seconds remaining. DeMarre Carroll made a free throw and the Cavaliers’ long inbounds pass intended for James went out of bounds.

Dinwiddie scored 22 points, and teammates Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe had 19 points apiece, and Carroll scored 18.

The Nets, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, fell shy of becoming the first NBA team in 32 years to open a season with five consecutive 115-point games.

Houston 105, at Philadelphia 104: Eric Gordon made a three-pointer at the buzzer to complete the Rockets’ comeback from an 11-point deficit. Gordon had 29 points, and Clint Capela had 16 points and 20 rebounds.

at Golden State 117, Toronto 112: Stephen Curry made a go-ahead three-pointer with 31.9 seconds left and finished with 30 points. Teammate Kevin Durant’s three-pointer with 1:02 remaining tied the score 112-112. Durant had 29 points.

at Detroit 122, Minnesota 101: Tobias Harris scored 34 points, Andre Drummond had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and the Pistons rallied. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points for the Timberwolves.

at Charlotte 110, Denver 93: Frank Kaminsky scored 20 points, Dwight Howard had 15 points and 19 rebounds, and the Hornets cruised after opening a 25-point lead in the first half.

San Antonio 117, at Miami 100: LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points for the Spurs, who improved to 4-0. Tyler Johnson scored 23 points for the Heat.

at Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96: Paul George was held to 10 points by his former team, but Russell Westbrook’s triple-double picked up the slack for the Thunder.

at Dallas 103, Memphis 94: Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and the Mavericks got their first victory after starting 0-4. Marc Gasol had 26 points for the Grizzlies.

at Phoenix 97, Utah 88: T.J. Warren scored 27 points for the Suns, who led by as many as 18 points.