NBA roundup: Bucks get rare win over the Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 119-116 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee ended a five-game losing streak to Cleveland. Khris Middleton had 18 points and 10 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points.

LeBron James scored 39 points for Cleveland, which lost for just the second time in its last 20 games. Kevin Love had 21 points.

Milwaukee led 103-83 early in the fourth quarter when Cleveland went on a 24-2 run to take the lead with 5:11 left.

Sacramento 101, at Philadelphia 95: Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24 for the Kings, who came back from a 16-point deficit in the second half. Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

at Washington 116, New Orleans 106: Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Mike Scott had a season-high 24 and the Wizards won for the third time in four games. Anthony Davis scored 37 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.