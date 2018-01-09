NBA roundup: Heat hand Raptors a rare loss at home

Wayne Ellington made a go-ahead driving layup with less than a second remaining, and the Miami Heat stopped Toronto’s home winning streak at 12 games with a 90-89 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday night.

It was the only basket of the second half for Ellington, who finished with 15 points.

Goran Dragic had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds as Miami extended its season-best winning streak to five.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points for the Raptors, who played without point guard Kyle Lowry after the three-time All-Star bruised his tailbone during Monday’s overtime win at Brooklyn. Toronto had won five in a row.

Portland 117, at Oklahoma City 106: CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists and the Trail Blazers opened a four-game trip with a victory over the Thunder. Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City, which lost for the fourth time in six games.

at Dallas 114, Orlando 99: Dirk Nowitzki and rookie Dennis Smith Jr. each scored 20 points to help the Mavericks end a losing streak at three games. Aaron Gordon scored 19 points for the Magic, who lost their fifth in a row.

at Lakers 99, Sacramento 86