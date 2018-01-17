NBA roundup: Warriors win 14th in a row on the road

Klay Thompson scored 38 points, Stephen Curry added 30 and the Golden State Warriors beat the host Chicago Bulls 119-112 for their franchise record-tying 14th straight road win.

Kevin Durant had 19 points as Golden State moved into a tie for the third-longest road winning streak in a season in NBA history. The 1971-72 Lakers hold the record with 16 straight road wins.

The Warriors played without Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala due to injuries, and rookie Jordan Bell sprained his left ankle in the game’s opening minutes and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

at Charlotte 133, Washington 109: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 21 points, Dwight Howard had another double-double and the Hornets scored a franchise-record 77 points in the first half in coach Steve Clifford’s return. Clifford missed 21 games because of headaches caused by sleep deprivation.

at Atlanta 94, New Orleans 93: Kent Bazemore hit a jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Hawks rallied from 19 points down to beat the Pelicans before a sparse crowd on an icy night in Atlanta. Bazemore knocked down the winning shot with Anthony Davis in his face.

San Antonio 100, at Brooklyn 95: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points, Patty Mills made seven three-pointers and the Spurs responded to the latest absence of Kawhi Leonard by beating the Nets.

Utah 120, at Sacramento 105: Donovan Mitchell scored 23 of his 34 points in the second half and the Jazz won for only the fifth time in 20 games. Rodney Hood had 25 points and eight rebounds, Joe Ingles added 14 points and Derrick Favors had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

at Toronto 96, Detroit 91: Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 16 rebounds, C.J. Miles scored 21 points and the Raptors avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Miami 106, at Milwaukee 101: Hassan Whiteside had a season-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Heat over the Bucks.

at Memphis 105, New York 99: Tyreke Evans had 23 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, along with 10 assists for the Grizzlies. JaMychal Green added 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and Jarell Martin added 17 points each to help Memphis win its second straight.

at Oklahoma City 114, Lakers 90

at Clippers 109, Denver 104