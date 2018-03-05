NBA roundup: Bucks end four-game losing streak againtst 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak, scoring 36 points off the Philadelphia 76ers' season-high 26 turnovers in a 118-110 victory Sunday night.
Eric Bledsoe added 22 points, and Jabari Parker had 13 to keep Milwaukee in seventh place in the Eastern Conference — a half-game game behind the sixth-place 76ers.
Dario Saric scored 25 points, Joel Embiid had 19, and JJ Redick 17 for the 76ers.
The Bucks were down 86-72 in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored 14 points to spark a 21-0 run to close out the quarter for a 93-86 lead. Milwaukee also capitalized on Philadelphia's nine turnovers, including five during the surge, for 11 points.
Turnovers, fouls and poor shooting by Philadelphia helped the Bucks erase their 20-point first-quarter lead. John Henson's 3-point play with 6:09 left in the second tied it at 51. The 76ers' T.J. O'Connell hit a jumper to start a 21-9 run capped by Redick's 3-pointer for a 72-60 halftime lead.
Robert Covington's 3 pulled Philadelphia to 102-98 in the fourth, but the Bucks responded with a 3 by Bledsoe and a jumper by Antetokounmpo to pull away. Philadelphia never got closer.
The Bucks' victory gives them a 2-1 edge in the series. They finish the season against each other April 11 in Philadelphia.
at Raptors 103, Hornets 98: DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Toronto beat the Charlotte Hornets 103-98 on Sunday night, the Raptors' 11th victory in 12 games.
Serge Ibaka scored 17 points, and Kyle Lowry had 14 to help the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors complete their first season sweep of Charlotte since 2006-07. Toronto improved to 26-5 at Air Canada Centre, the best home record in the NBA.
Pacers 98, at Wizards 95: Victor Oladipo scored 33 points, Bojan Bogdoanovic added 20 and Indiana beat Washington to overtake the Wizards by a half-game for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Myles Turner added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which almost gave away a 17-point lead but never trailed. Bradley Beal scored 22 points and had a career-high 11 assists for Washington.
Pelicans 126, at Mavericks 109: Jrue Holiday scored 30 points, Nikola Mirotic added 24 in a rare start and New Orleans won its eighth in a row, beating Dallas.
Anthony Davis had 23 points and 13 rebounds, scoring most of his points from inside 5 feet.
Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 23 points for the Mavericks, passing Elvin Hayes for eighth on tyhe career field goals list with 10,980.
at Hawks 113, Suns 112: Taurean Prince hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds remaining and finished with 22 points in Atlanta's victory over Phoenix.
Devin Booker's potential winner for Phoenix, a 15-foot shot from the right baseline, bounced off the rim with Tyler Dorsey defending as time expired.
T.J. Warren had 35 points, and Elfrid Payton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 14 assists for the Suns. Booker had 20 points, ending a streak of four straight games in which he had at least 30.
at Kings 102, Knicks 99: Skal Labissiere made a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left and Sacramento beat New York after blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.
New York trailed 92-73 early in the fourth quarter and appeared headed for a lopsided defeat before rallying to tie it at 97 on Michael Beasley's short turnaround jumper with 1:08 left.
Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings with 22 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points for New York.