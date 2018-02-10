What's trending in the NBA: Cavaliers makeover, Fultz's cold shoulder, billions of dollars

Cleveland might have helped the Lakers create salary cap space to pursue James, but the Cavaliers' shot at keeping him was already dwindling with each loss and each day with Thomas, who returned from injury with divisive candor and terribly inefficient court play. Thomas shot 36% from the field in 15 Cleveland appearances, was a defensive liability and a locker room distraction while speaking his mind. Despite his talent, four NBA teams have let him go since 2014.