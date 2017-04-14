Harden and Westbrook face off to see who is the most valuable to their team

The NBA most-valuable-player debate has created more angles than a protractor.

Statistics. Triple-doubles. Win shares. Usage rates. Franchise value.

Beard vs. snarl. Cunning and control vs. passion and power.

Everything that Houston’s James Harden and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook did this season was for this: a playoff stage. The storybook script has the former teammates sharing that stage starting Sunday afternoon in Houston.

Voting for the MVP happens before the playoffs start. But it still comes with a postseason caveat. Harden vs. Westbrook. Who won?

It is a season-defining question that could prove unfair to Westbrook, who has the lesser supporting cast and a need to perform otherworldly for the Thunder to advance. It also belittles how spectacular Harden was to lift last season’s .500 team to this season’s team with the NBA’s third-best record.

“It all depends on how you describe it,” Westbrook said of a MVP definition. “It could be the best player on the best team with the best record. It all depends on how you value it. But my job is to go out and play at a high level every night and if that’s an MVP level, that’s what it is.”

Because of Houston’s scoring depth, the Rockets won three of four regular-season meetings even though Westbrook (36.3 ppg, 9.3 apg, 9.0 rpg, 44.7 FG%) individually outperformed Harden (20.5 ppg, 12.3 apg, 7.3 rpg, 34.3 FG%). Each team features a defender — Andre Roberson for Oklahoma City and Patrick Beverly for Houston — to make dominance an arduous task and possibly leave this series up to the co-stars.

The Thunder can battle the Rockets’ small ball with big lineups and rebounding dominance, but its offense is often Westbrook-centric. Oklahoma City went 33-9 when Westbrook had one of his NBA-record 42 triple-doubles and 14-26 when he did not.

“Does he [Westbrook] have it in him to have four games where he will have those crazy numbers and OKC pulls a big upset?” said TNT analyst Kevin McHale, who believes that the Thunder can win “dirty” low-scoring games but there won’t be enough of them.

There is vengeance to both stars’ season quest. For Westbrook, there was a burn for the way the Thunder blew a 3-1 lead to Golden State in last year’s Western Conference finals and the way Kevin Durant subsequently left his side. For Harden, he fell off all-NBA teams last season for a disappointing 41-41 Rockets season.

Harden has been overwhelmed by assistance, from making Mike D’Antoni coach to adding shooters Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon and Lou Williams to getting rid of pace-and-space buzzkill Dwight Howard.

Westbrook could use Victor Oladipo to rise on his first playoff stage as the Thunder’s scoring sidekick, but the midseason trade for Taj Gibson already bumped Oklahoma City’s starting lineup to among the league’s best. Rotations tighten in the postseason, particularly with ample rest between games.

“As great of a season as LeBron [James] and Kawhi [Leonard] have had, the two main guys on the card — the main draw — have been James Harden and Russell Westbrook,” TNT analyst Reggie Miller said.

“Who can stop the other?”

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) is fouled against the Portland Trail Blazers during the sec Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) is fouled against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half on Jan. 4. Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) is fouled against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half on Jan. 4. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

1. GOLDEN STATE

67-15 (Home: 36-5; Road: 31-10)

8. PORTLAND

41-41 (Home: 25-16; Road: 16-25)

Season series: Warriors, 4-0.

Key stats: Golden State’s point differential (plus-11.6) was fourth-best in NBA history. Portland had the NBA’s fourth-best net rating (plus-5.3) after the All-Star break.

Outlook: This is an odd rematch of the 2016 conference semifinals, considering how different Golden State is with Kevin Durant and how Portland had to win 17 of its last 23 games just to get here. The Warriors’ third consecutive .800-plus season gives them the winningest three-year NBA run ever, topping the 1996-98 Chicago Bulls. Stocked with two MVPs (Durant and Stephen Curry) and a defensive player of the year frontrunner (Draymond Green), Golden State beat Portland four times this season but each win was before the Blazers acquired Jusuf Nurkic, the tide-turning center who will return from a leg fracture this series. Oakland is a homecoming for Damian Lillard, who teams with C.J. McCollum for a high-scoring guard matchup against Curry and Klay Thompson.

Prediction: Warriors in four.

Game 1 Sunday at Golden State, 12:30 p.m.

Game 2 Wednesday at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 April 22 at Portland, 7:30 p.m.