Last night in the NBA: Drama clouds Golden State

Here’s what happened on a night where Draymond Green lost $120,480 by trying to be a hero:
All might not be well with the Warriors
Golden State beat Atlanta in an ugly game Tuesday night in Oakland, but the bigger story was who didn’t play.
The Warriors suspended Draymond Green one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Green and Kevin Durant got in a shouting match after Green tried to bring the ball up the court in the final seconds of their loss Monday to the Clippers. Green ignored Durant’s calls for the ball, and ended up fumbling it before the Warriors could get a shot up.
The blowback continued into the locker room, with reports detailing the back-and-forth leaking throughout the day Tuesday. Things were so bad that Golden State general manager Bob Myers held a pregame news conference to address things.
With rumors that Durant might be leaving in free agency, this fanned the excitement of Knicks fans and Clippers fans, two teams that might have a shot at the superstar forward.
The Rockets get right
Houston won its second in a row, beating the Nuggets in Denver by blowing them away in the fourth quarter. It’s the team’s second-straight win, both with Carmelo Anthony’s status with the team poorly defined.
This video about sums it up for Denver, who has now lost four-straight games.
Wednesday night is all right
A light schedule of games on Tuesday (the only other game was Cleveland beating a listless Charlotte) will give away to a full slate Wednesday, with a bunch of interesting games lined up.
Jimmy Butler debuts with Philadelphia, the Lakers host Portland, Dwane Casey returns to Toronto, the new-look Timberwolves host the Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies play in Milwaukee.