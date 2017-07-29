LaVar Ball not impressed by Shaq's diss track

First Shaquille O'Neal released a diss track aimed at LaVar Ball, who did not bother to listen to the former Laker center's criticism before firing back, “People still doing diss tracks?”

O’Neal released the track Friday evening via TMZ. In the rap, which samples Jay Z’s “Blueprint (Momma Loves Me),” Shaq throws down some smack about Ball’s two-point average while “riding the pine” at Washington State during his meager college career back in the late 1980s.

Ball, who infamously said he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game, is the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, UCLA freshman Li’Angelo Ball and Chino High star LaMelo Ball. He started Big Baller Brand, which sells merchandise from shoes to clothing.

O’Neal took shots at the family’s merchandise as well as letting the the Balls know they can look to the rafters at Staples Center or at the statue outside the arena to see some of the Hall of Famer’s accomplishments.

Ball, in an interview with Overtime, was having none of it.

“He’s got to put my name in whatever he's doing … everybody would forget about Shaq," he said. "That's all he is — a shack. …

“His career has been over for a long time, so now it's time to jump on the Big Baller's coattail," Ball said. "I get it. It's entertainment.”