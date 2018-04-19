David Grace is headed to California after exit from UCLA

David Grace is headed to California as an assistant under Wyking Jones after not being retained as part of UCLA coach Steve Alford's staff, according to a person close to the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly because the move has not been formally announced.
Grace, the Bruins' top recruiter the last five seasons, said he was informed before the Final Four that he would be let go after his contract expires at the end of June.
The nature of Grace's dismissal remains a matter of contention. While Grace told the Los Angeles Times that Alford informed him that UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero decided to make the change, Alford said the decision was his to make and came with Guerrero's support.
Grace is considered one of the top recruiters in the nation, in part because of his longstanding connection to the Compton Magic club team that has been a pipeline of talent for the Bruins.
The move to Cal will allow Grace to maintain his status as one of the longest-teunured coaches in the Pac-12 Conference; he spent five seasons at Oregon State before coming to UCLA when Alford arrived before the 2013-14 season.
