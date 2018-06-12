Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors [Photos]

For the second straight year, throngs of
Hundreds of thousands of fans in gold and blue and holding signs that read “Dynasty” and “Back to Back Champions” waved from behind barriers set up along the route in downtown Oakland as the Warriors rode by in an open, double-decker bus.
Stephen Curry, NBA Finals most valuable player
Officials had promised an “interactive” parade, with some fans able to ask the players questions and giant TV screens for the crowd to see them and hear their answers as the moved along the route. But there were no screens, and when Klay Thompson used a megaphone to say hello, his greeting was drowned out by the cheering crowd.
“We never really imagined that we would be having one parade, let alone two and now three,” Curry said during a short live interview before the parade started. “But this is for you guys! We are going to try and get greedy and go get some more.”
The NBA champions have gone back-to-back, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 last week to finish off a four-game sweep in the fourth consecutive meeting between these clubs in the NBA Finals.
Melissa Marzan, 25, of Santa Cruz said she wasn’t taking the Warriors' championship run for granted.
“We all know it's not going to happen forever, so for now we're just going to enjoy it,” she said.