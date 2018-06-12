Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors [Photos]

For the second straight year, throngs of Golden State Warriors fans turned out for a victory parade to celebrate a team some are calling an NBA dynasty.

Hundreds of thousands of fans in gold and blue and holding signs that read “Dynasty” and “Back to Back Champions” waved from behind barriers set up along the route in downtown Oakland as the Warriors rode by in an open, double-decker bus.

Fans in Oakland wait for the parade honoring the Golden State Warriors to start on June 12. Tony Avelar / Associated Press

Stephen Curry, NBA Finals most valuable player Kevin Durant and the rest of the Warriors, who won their third title in four years last week, took turns raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the roaring crowd, which officials said could reach up to 1 million.

Stephen Curry raises championship trophy for fans. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Officials had promised an “interactive” parade, with some fans able to ask the players questions and giant TV screens for the crowd to see them and hear their answers as the moved along the route. But there were no screens, and when Klay Thompson used a megaphone to say hello, his greeting was drowned out by the cheering crowd.

“We never really imagined that we would be having one parade, let alone two and now three,” Curry said during a short live interview before the parade started. “But this is for you guys! We are going to try and get greedy and go get some more.”

The NBA champions have gone back-to-back, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 last week to finish off a four-game sweep in the fourth consecutive meeting between these clubs in the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant enjoys the moment with Warriors fans. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Melissa Marzan, 25, of Santa Cruz said she wasn’t taking the Warriors' championship run for granted.