Warriors vs. Rockets: How Golden State and Houston match up in Western Conference finals

Outlook: Since Paul requested a trade last June to Houston, the Rockets have targeted a Warriors matchup while adding Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker for their switching defense. Houston took away the usual home-court edge for the Warriors, who are pursuing their fourth consecutive NBA finals trip. Curry appears healthy with two weeks of play and 44% shooting from long range last series. Paul offers a fair fight for him, coming off a 41-point, 10-assist, no-turnover close-out game. Backup Eric Gordon does not defensively and has shot 32% in the playoffs. The "Hamptons Five" outscored the Pelicans 165-111 in 54 minutes. Houston's Clint Capela will be tested by ball and body movement after outplaying top centers in the first two series. Harden has been off and will not get a free-throw parade against Thompson. Durant has heated up but Houston offers better counters in Tucker (whose shooting has been a bonus) and Trevor Ariza.