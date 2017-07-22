Branden Grace shoots 62 at British Open to set majors record

Branden Grace went from ho-hum to history.

Despite narrowly making the cut, Grace shot a 62 on Saturday — the lowest round in any major championship — to steal the spotlight in the third round of the British Open at par-70 Royal Birkdale.

Grace, who began the day at plus-4, finished all the way down at 4 under with a round of eight birdies and 10 pars.

“It was a special day, to be quite honest,” said Grace, who hit 16 of 18 greens. “I had no idea that was the lowest. I was so in the zone and playing the round so well. I was just trying to play the round without a bogey and make another birdie at the last. Sometimes it helps not knowing these things.

“When you get on a run like that, you stop thinking about golf. It’s one of the best ball-striking rounds of my career.”

Asked how he could not have known, he said: “I honestly didn’t. You know, I was just so in the zone of playing, hole after hole. I knew I was obviously playing really well, and making the turn in 5-under was pretty special. And I thought if I could make a couple more on the back nine, then it’s going to be a great score. I had no idea that 62 was obviously the lowest ever.”

He had the benefit of good weather and a course that had been softened by heavy rains the day before, allowing golfers to better hold the greens with their approach shots.

This is the seventh British Open for Grace, whose best finish was a tie for 20th in 2015.

There have been 31 players to shoot 63 in a major, including Phil Mickelson in the opening round at Royal Troon last year — he rimmed out his last putt — and defending champion Henrik Stenson, who shot that in his final round.

