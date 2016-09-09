Police union now says it's encouraging its members to work 49ers games despite Colin Kaepernick's actions

Less than a week after suggesting the San Francisco 49ers handle the Colin Kaepernick situation more to its liking or else, the Santa Clara Police Officers Assn. said Thursday it would encourage its members to continue working security at the team’s home games at Levi’s Stadium.

While the 49ers continue to stand behind their backup quarterback, whose comments about police brutality and socks depicting police as pigs enraged the officers’ union, the association credits Mayor Lisa Gillmor with defusing the situation.

The Santa Clara Police Department is the lead police agency at the stadium. The officers are not required to work at the games, and when they do they are paid as security personnel.

On Wednesday, Gillmor released a statement asking the officers not to boycott the games, even though they have every right to do so.

“I believe this act would be misinterpreted by the public, as our excellent police officers would be viewed as taking sides in a debate that is more complex and important than a football game or what they may choose to do with their off-duty time,” Gillmor wrote.

She added: “As Santa Clara’s mayor, I ask the good men and women of our police department to continue their great service to our community by continuing to work at 49ers games and other major events.”

The union’s board of directors posted an open letter to Gillmor online the next day.

"We appreciate your open and thoughtful letter which clarified a major misconception that we are required to work at 49ers games,” the letter stated. “We also appreciate that a local elected official has acknowledged the excellent reputation of our department and the hard work we have accomplished to make Levi's Stadium a success these past few years."

The letter concluded: "Because of your leadership on this issue, we will encourage and support our officers to continue to voluntarily work at 49er games and other stadium events."

Last week, the union sent a letter to the 49ers stating that if the team didn’t discipline Kaepernick for criticizing police and refusing to stand during the national anthem, "it could result in police officers choosing not to work at your facilities."

The 49ers open the regular season Monday night at home against the Rams.