Reports: Colin Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the 49ers to become a free agent

Colin Kaepernick is opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and is set to become a free agent, according to multiple media reports.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report Wednesday that Kaepernick’s agents informed all 32 teams of the veteran quarterback’s intentions the previous day.
Kaepernick, who was due $16.9 million in salary and bonuses next season, has played all six of his NFL seasons with the 49ers. He led the team to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season and the NFC championship the next year.
Since then, however, Kaepernick has gone 11-24 as the starting quarterback, including 1-11 last season. Also in 2016, he made headlines for his decision not to stand during the national anthem as a protest against social injustice.
