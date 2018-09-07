NFL season opens with a weather delay for Falcons-Eagles game

The NFL season started Thursday with a delay of game.
Kickoff of Atlanta’s game at Philadelphia was pushed back 45 minutes as a thunderstorm rolled through, as fans were directed to the concourses of Lincoln Financial Field.
When fans returned to their seats, there was a championship celebration to honor last season’s Super Bowl winners.
The only national anthem protest of note was by Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, who milled around the sideline during the song, and then toward the end, sat down on the bench.