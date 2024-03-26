Advertisement
Sports

NFL announces scheduling wrinkles, including Wednesday Christmas Day games

Fans watch a Christmas Day NFL game between the Dolphins and the Packers in 2022.
(Rhona Wise / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

The NFL will play on every day of the week but Tuesday this season.

In addition to its “Black Friday” game — a budding tradition that began last season — the league announced it will schedule a Week 1 game on Friday, Sept. 6, to played in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock. That will mark the first time in more than 50 years that the NFL has played on Friday night of opening weekend.

The opponents have yet to be announced.

Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, and the NFL is planning two games on that day. Because Sunday-Wednesday is too tight a turnaround, each of the four teams playing on Christmas will play the previous Saturday. In a larger sense, this conceivably allows the NFL to experiment with a Wednesday-Saturday format for future seasons.

Advertisement
FILE - The opening kickoff in a general stadium view during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Sports

NFL votes to significantly alter kickoff rules in name of safety and to revive returns

NFL owners voted to radically alter kickoff rules for the 2024 season. The new kickoff rules are intended to make the play safer and make returns more likely.

What’s more, Amazon’s Prime Video is getting a wild-card game. That will mark the second time a postseason game will be available exclusively via a streaming service. Peacock got a wild-card game last season.

“As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution.

More to Read

SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement