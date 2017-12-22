Sam Farmer's NFL Week 16 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 13-3 (.813); season 150-74 (.670). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-8-2 (.429); season 107-105-2 (.505).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-11) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-6)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network.

Line: Ravens by 13 1/2. O/U: 41.

The Colts haven’t figured out how to hold on to a lead. The Ravens are relatively healthy, and their defense is really solid. The Colts’ front seven is starting to show wear and tear.

Ravens 23, Colts 13

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-3) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (7-7)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Vikings by 9. O/U: 41.

Aaron Rodgers is done for the season, but that wouldn’t make a huge difference in this one. The Vikings are playing for a bye, and they’ll seize this opportunity.

Vikings 28, Packers 17

CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-14) at CHICAGO BEARS (4-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bears by 6 1/2. O/U: 38.

The Bears’ defense is too good for them to lose to Cleveland, although this should be a fairly low-scoring, close game. The Browns are winless but respectable against the run.

Bears 14, Browns 10

MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-8) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chiefs by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Dolphins are heading into cold weather, and they’re too inconsistent. The Chiefs are brimming with confidence after pounding the Chargers, and an AFC West title is plenty of incentive.

Chiefs 28, Dolphins 21

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Patriots by 11. O/U: 47.

The Patriots are a better team, but they have their issues and those just might be exposed in the playoffs. For now, they have enough firepower to beat the decent Bills.

Patriots 27, Bills 21

CHARGERS (7-7) at NEW YORK JETS (5-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Chargers by 7. O/U: 42 1/2.

Todd Bowles has done a good job for the Jets, even though the head coach will probably wind up getting fired. The Chargers need to win, though, and they’re going to here.

Chargers 28, Jets 24

DENVER BRONCOS (5-9) at WASHINGTON REDSKINS (6-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Redskins by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Broncos have gotten back into their defensive groove. Teams can definitely run on that Washington defense, so it won’t matter as much who is playing quarterback for Denver.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4-10) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (10-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Panthers by 10. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Panthers have a lot of distractions and they’re not a particularly special team, but they keep finding ways to get it done. Quarterback Jameis Winston will struggle against the Carolina defense.

Panthers 31, Buccaneers 23

DETROIT LIONS (8-6) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Lions by 5. O/U: 44.

The Bengals look like they’ve quit. Joe Mixon could have a decent day if he comes back, but it won’t matter in the big picture. The Lions are a better team at the moment.

Lions 28, Bengals 20

ATLANTA FALCONS (9-5) at NEW ORLEANS (10-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Saints by 6. O/U: 52 1/2.

Alvin Kamara getting hurt on the first drive the last time these teams played really hurt the Saints offense. New Orleans will be a different-looking team this time around.