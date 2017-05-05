Fox signs former Bears and Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler to be an NFL analyst

Another big-name quarterback is headed for the broadcast booth.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is joining Fox as a game analyst for the 2017 NFL season, the network announced Friday.

Cutler, 34, will work with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

The 11th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Cutler spent the past eight seasons with the Bears, finishing as the club’s all-time leading passer.

Last month, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retired and joined CBS as an analyst.

