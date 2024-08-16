ESPN lays off ‘NFL Sunday Countdown’ host Sam Ponder and football analyst Robert Griffin III

“NFL Sunday Countdown” host Samantha Ponder and football analyst Robert Griffin III have been laid off by ESPN, according to a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on it.

The decision was characterized as a business move made as the network’s fiscal year nears its close. Ponder and Griffin will both receive what they are owed on the remainder of their contracts. Griffin had two years remaining on his contract, while Ponder is believed to have been in the final year of her deal. Both have been reported to have had seven-figure yearly salaries.

There were no other layoffs at this time. While a couple more moves could be made before the end of September, the source said, nothing close to the scope of what happened in June 2023 — when ESPN laid off roughly 20 high-profile commentators — is expected.

Ponder and Griffin were informed of the decision Thursday. While Ponder has yet to publicly comment, Griffin acknowledged the move on X — first by posting a GIF from the movie “Friday” that features the quote, “How the hell you gonna get fired on your day off?”

Later in the day, Griffin wrote a lengthy post thanking his ESPN colleagues and viewers.

“Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business,” he wrote. “From the broadcast booth to the studio and ESPECIALLY the people many of you never see behind the camera. They are the REAL MVPs and sacrifice so much time with their families just to ensure people like myself in front of the camera even have the opportunity to shine. ...

“What people sometimes fail to realize is none of this is possible without you guys, the FANS. So THANK YOU to everyone who has supported my family through my playing days and broadcast career so far.”

Ponder started with ESPN in 2011 as a sideline reporter. She was also a contributor on “College Football Live” and “College GameDay” before becoming the host of “Sunday NFL Countdown” in 2017.

Griffin, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Baylor who spent eight years in the NFL, joined ESPN as a college and pro football analyst in 2021. In addition to calling weekly college football games, he was part of the “Monday Night Countdown” crew since 2022.

This offseason, ESPN added newly retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce to the “Monday Night Countdown” team.

On Friday morning, another post by Griffin on X suggested he may have already found his next gig.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” he wrote. “Trust God on your journey.”