Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer: I can 'be the greatest quarterback to ever play'

NFL prospect and former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is claiming to have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the sport, with a little mix of Tom Brady’s brain and Cam Newton’s physique.

“No one else can do what I can do,” Kizer told USA Today. “And I’ve truly figured out in this [draft] process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game — this is bold — I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play.

“Imagine taking [Tom] Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body. Why can’t I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That’s what’s driving me now.”

Kizer tweeted that his remarks have been taken “way out of context.”

Sports critics are predicting Kizer will be picked late in the first or early second round in next week’s draft. Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly has said Kizer will need time to develop in the NFL.

Besides what he can do on the field, he added, what he can do off the field is what sets him apart from other quarterbacks entering the draft.

“Name a college quarterback who goes into the game-plan meetings on Monday and throws his notes at the coaches,” Kizer said. “No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can’t throw an out route the way I can.”

Kizer started 23 games for the Fighting Irish, going 12-11 including 4-8 last season. He finished his collegiate career with 5,809 passing yards with 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

