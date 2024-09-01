Column: Eagle Rock’s Liam Pasten, barber/doughnut delivery man, making impact at QB

Junior quarterback Liam Pasten is the third brother to play for Eagle Rock. He also has his own hair cutting business.

It was Monday morning and Eagle Rock High junior quarterback Liam Pasten was carrying two boxes of doughnuts around campus. His fellow students were asking if they could have one.

“Nope, I have to prioritize my guys,” he responded.

The “guys” were the offensive linemen who protect him. He hopes his $30 contribution for doughnuts happens every week, and he’ll be able to afford it because he’s got his own barber business with impressive cuts advertised on his Instagram account (yc_blendzz). He charges only $20 for a blowout, taper, fades and customized cuts that sometimes takes 45 minutes. He had six haircut appointments Friday when school was out.

He’s even willing to offer cuts to opposing players. Maybe they’ll be nice trying to tackle him.

With a 4.0 grade-point average and a family football tradition at Eagle Rock that includes his father, uncles and two older brothers, Liam is the neighborhood kid doing well. He lives in La Crescenta, having moved from an Eagle Rock apartment years ago, but attends the school as part of the International Baccalaureate programs.

His father, Mario, is an assistant coach and former All-City receiver. Brothers Mycah and Brooklyn were All-City players and play at Glendale College. There are so many Eagle Rock shirts, shorts, chairs and yearbooks that the family could hold a garage sale of Eagle Rock memorabilia.

Last week in his first start at quarterback, Liam completed 16 of 22 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Taft. On Thursday night, he completed 24 of 41 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-40 loss to Monrovia. He’s the first family member to play quarterback. The others have been primarily receivers.

He’s a thin 6 feet, 145 pounds (yes, he might need to eat some of those doughnuts). He’s also an unselfish, determined leader.

“It’s just I take a lot of pride in my team,” he said. “I know to do the things I accomplish are because of other people around me. My linemen really help me do what I do.”

He still remembers his first game playing youth football on Eagle Rock’s field.

“It felt special knowing my brothers and dad played there and all the varsity athletes were watching. It was a big moment for me,” he said.

He learned his hair-cutting skills from a former Eagle Rock student. It’s something he enjoys doing and could make him popular when he’s in college.

“I’m really good at it,” he said.

Eagle Rock coach Andy Moran probably would let Liam cut his hair — if he had any.

He said Liam, being the youngest in the family, learned football from his brothers and father. “He’s not been babied,” Moran said.

If Liam ever wants to learn about running, he always can consult with his cousin, James Corrigan, an Eagle Rock grad who finished 31st in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Paris Olympics.

Liam also kicks and is “a phenomenal athlete,” Moran said.

With his doughnut-delivery service, Liam might motivate more big men around campus to join the team. With his barber service, there might need to be a lottery to sign up. And, with his quarterback and academic skills, the future is clearly bright.

