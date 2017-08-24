LeSean McCoy on Colin Kaepernick's struggle to find an NFL job: 'It has a lot to do with his play'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy doesn’t agree with those who think former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job in the NFL solely because of his refusal to stand for the national anthem last year as a protest against social injustice.
McCoy told reporters after practice Thursday that Kaepernick isn’t a good enough player to convince many teams to put up with all the distractions that would come with signing a polarizing figure like him.
"It's a lot more than just he's not on the team because he doesn't want to stand for the national anthem," McCoy said. "That may have something to do with it, but I think also it has a lot to do with his play. I'm sure a lot of teams wouldn't want him as their starting quarterback. That chaos that comes along with it, it's a lot.”
Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season and to the NFC championship the next year but hasn’t gotten close to that level since. Last year, Kaepernick’s stats were decent but the team was 1-10 with him as the starter, and he got way more attention for his actions during “The Star-Spangled Banner” than for anything he did on the field.
"There's certain players that could be on the team with big distractions, and there's other players that it's not good enough or not worth it,” McCoy said. “I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it. I'm sure if [it’s] a guy like [Tom] Brady or a guy like whoever is your favorite player — Odell Beckham or a guy like that — you'll deal with that attention and play him."
