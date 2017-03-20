NFL: Bears Hall of Famer running back Gale Sayers has dementia

Relatives of Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers say that the Chicago Bears legend has been diagnosed with dementia.

His wife, Ardythe Sayers, told the Kansas City Star that her 73-year-old husband was diagnosed four years ago and she blames Sayers’ football career. He played for the Bears for seven seasons starting in 1965 after setting records at Kansas.

His family had made no secret of his condition but hadn’t shared it publicly.

A former friend of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez told the jury at his double-murder trial in Massachusetts that Hernandez opened fire on a car because he believed two men inside had taunted him at a Boston nightclub. Alexander Bradley testified about the shootings on July 16, 2012. Bradley said that Hernandez ordered him to pull up next to the victims’ car at a stop light, then repeatedly fired a revolver into the car. Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu were killed.

Hernandez, a former Patriots tight end, is accused of killing the men after de Abreu accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at the club. Hernandez, who has pleaded not guilty, is also charged with witness intimidation for allegedly shooting Bradley in the face months later after he became worried that Bradley would tell authorities about the earlier shootings. Bradley lost an eye in the shooting.