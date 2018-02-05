Now that Super Bowl LII is history, it's time to look to the NFL's future

Then there are the newcomers. For the first time, there could be a pair of first-round quarterbacks coming out of USC and UCLA in the same year. It wouldn't be stunning if the Bruins' Josh Rosen and Trojans' Sam Darnold were selected among the top 10 picks in this year's draft. The only other time in the modern era that quarterbacks from the rival schools were selected in the same year was 1989, when UCLA's Troy Aikman went No. 1 overall and USC's Rodney Peete was taken in the sixth round.