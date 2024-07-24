2024 NFL training camp question No. 1: Can Chiefs be first to Super Bowl three-peat?

Go beyond the scoreboard
NFL training camps get underway this week, and there are lots of changes on and off the field, as well as a big one in the rulebook.
The answers will come, but for the moment there are plenty of questions:
The Chiefs have a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The combination of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid is pretty daunting. Kansas City is the eighth franchise to reach the mountaintop in back-to-back seasons, matching the feat of Green Bay, Miami, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver and New England.
This summer marks the advent of the new kickoff format, an XFL-style change that will have millions of fans scratching their heads and rubbing their eyes.
The coverage team is lined up 10 yards from the return team, with the kicker the only player on the other side of the 50. Nobody along the lines moves until the return team touches the ball. It looks bizarre.
It is the epicenter this summer, with five franchises staging training camp in Southern California. In addition to the Chargers at their new facility in El Segundo, the Rams temporarily move to Loyola-Marymount, the Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard, the Las Vegas Raiders are in Costa Mesa and the New Orleans Saints are in Irvine.
It’s Take Two for Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. Four snaps into his 2023 debut, he went down with a torn Achilles. Russell Wilson is getting a fresh start in Pittsburgh after his flameout in Denver, and he comes into the camp as the clear favorite over fellow transplant Justin Fields.
In Atlanta, it’s Kirk Cousins who’s new on the scene, and probably still processing the shock of the Falcons signing him to a $45-million-per-year deal then using the No. 8 pick on Washington quarterback Michael Penix.
In a flash, the Detroit Lions have gone from hunters to hunted. They’re a powerhouse, not just in the NFC North but in the conference. Quarterback Jared Goff opens the regular season against his old team, the Rams, who were edged in a raucous wild-card game at Detroit in January.
When coach and quarterback split up, Tom Brady won Round 1 by guiding Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory while Bill Belichick was unable to pull New England out of a tailspin. Both will work as analysts this season, however, with Belichick on the “ManningCast” and CW’s “Inside the NFL,” and Brady a color analyst for Fox.
Belichick has a sneaky dry wit, and Brady has been honing his new craft the way he studies a playbook.
Aaron Donald might be the greatest defensive tackle in the history of the game — he’s certainly in the conversation — and opponents had to build their game plans around him. The Rams addressed their defensive line with their first two draft picks, selecting Florida State teammates in defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske. That marked the first time since 2003 the franchise used its first two selections on defenders.
Seven receivers were selected in the opening round this year: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona), Malik Nabers (New York Giants), Rome Odunze (Chicago), Brian Thomas (Jacksonville), Xavier Worthy (Kansas City), Ricky Pearsall (San Francisco) and Xavier Legette (Carolina).
The first two picks of the second round were also receivers: Keon Coleman (Buffalo) and Ladd McConkey (Chargers). Could the Chiefs use Worthy the way they did Tyreek Hill? Worthy broke the combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash.
Both the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have new head coaches, with Jerod Mayo replacing Belichick in New England and the Seahawks swapping Pete Carroll for Mike Macdonald. The league will look different without those iconic coaches.
The six other new head coaches include the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh, Atlanta’s Raheem Morris, Carolina’s Dave Canales, Las Vegas’ no-longer-interim coach Antonio Pierce, Tennessee’s Brian Callahan and Washington’s Dan Quinn.
Harbaugh has an impressive track record when it comes to turning around teams. As new coach of the Chargers, he not only attracts the spotlight but also could be the key to Justin Herbert winning a playoff game or more. Circle Nov. 25 on your calendar: Jim’s Chargers play host to brother John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens.
The former Ohio State quarterback, selected second by Houston in 2023, threw for 4,557 yards in his first season (including playoffs), the second-most in NFL history for a rookie behind Andrew Luck’s 4,662. There’s considerable history of quarterbacks following strong rookie seasons with drop-offs in their second year: Rick Mirer, Sam Bradford and Matt Ryan among them. However, Stroud defied predictions before, and he could do it again.
The 110-floor Willis Tower is the tallest building in the Windy City. Expectations for No. 1 pick Caleb Williams are only slightly higher than that. The former USC star has shown flashes of tremendous promise but looked like a rookie in some red-zone work in OTAs.
He’s not the only rookie quarterback under the microscope. Six were selected in the top 12, among them Jayden Daniels (Washington), Drake Maye (New England), Penix (Atlanta), J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota) and Bo Nix (Denver).
The Eagles got off to a 10-1 start last season, then lost five of their last six games. Their only win during that nosedive came against the New York Giants. The Eagles have the Giants to thank, too, for their most intriguing offseason acquisition: running back Saquon Barkley.
Other potential answers for questionable showings on both sides of the ball for Philly down the stretch: new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Merely a curiosity, but this season might set the record for head coaches with similar surnames. There’s Sean McVay, Mike McCarthy, Sean McDermott, Mike McDaniel and Mike Macdonald.
