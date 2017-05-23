Snow angels are back: NFL loosens its celebration restrictions

The “No Fun League” won’t be taking itself quite so seriously this fall.

The league announced Tuesday it is relaxing the rules on celebrations to allow players more room for fun and spontaneous displays after they make big plays. Players will be able to use the football as a prop, for instance, or make snow angels on the ground, or stage a group celebration.

But it isn’t no holds barred. Players still will be penalized for celebrations the league deems offensive, those that are prolonged and delay the game or those directed at an opponent.

In a letter to fans, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “We know we have more work to do. We are grateful to the many current and retired players who engaged with us on this topic and we look forward to ongoing dialogue with them as we continue to work to improve this game we all love.”

Also at Tuesday’s one-day meeting, NFL owners approved a proposal to do away with the 75-man roster cut-down, meaning rosters will be pared from 90 to 53 players by a single deadline. They also voted to shorten the overtime period from 15 to 10 minutes.

