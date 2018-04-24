Advertisement

Quarterbacks Rosen and Darnold among the local players expected to be drafted this week

Sam Farmer
By
Apr 23, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold could both be top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Josh Rosen is one of several players from the two major schools in Southern California expected to be chosen in this week's NFL draft. Among the others:

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. If so, he would join Carson Palmer as the only USC quarterbacks to be taken first overall.

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA: The 6-foot-8, 310-pound Miller has great feet for a huge man and could wind up being selected in the first round.

Ronald Jones II, RB, USC: Even in this relatively deep class of running backs, Jones might be a (late) first- or second-round pick.

Rasheem Green, DE, USC: Finished last season with 10 sacks, second in the Pac-12 and just ahead of teammate Uchenna Nwosu (9½). Widely expected to go somewhere in the first three rounds.

Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC: There aren't a lot of elite edge rushers in this class, but many scouts see big potential in Nwosu. He's most likely to go on the second day (Rounds 2-3), although the first round is not out of the question.

Scott Quessenberry, OL, UCLA: Quessenberry, who played center for the Bruins, is the younger brother of Houston Texans tackle David Quessenberry. Scott is largely projected as a middle-round pick.

Kenny Young, LB, UCLA: Led the Bruins with 110 tackles, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. Projected to be a late-round pick or free agent.

