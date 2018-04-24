Quarterbacks Rosen and Darnold among the local players expected to be drafted this week

Josh Rosen is one of several players from the two major schools in Southern California expected to be chosen in this week's NFL draft. Among the others:
Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. If so, he would join Carson Palmer as the only USC quarterbacks to be taken first overall.
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA: The 6-foot-8, 310-pound Miller has great feet for a huge man and could wind up being selected in the first round.
Ronald Jones II, RB, USC: Even in this relatively deep class of running backs, Jones might be a (late) first- or second-round pick.
Rasheem Green, DE, USC: Finished last season with 10 sacks, second in the Pac-12 and just ahead of teammate Uchenna Nwosu (9½). Widely expected to go somewhere in the first three rounds.
Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC: There aren't a lot of elite edge rushers in this class, but many scouts see big potential in Nwosu. He's most likely to go on the second day (Rounds 2-3), although the first round is not out of the question.
Scott Quessenberry, OL, UCLA: Quessenberry, who played center for the Bruins, is the younger brother of Houston Texans tackle David Quessenberry. Scott is largely projected as a middle-round pick.
Kenny Young, LB, UCLA: Led the Bruins with 110 tackles, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. Projected to be a late-round pick or free agent.
