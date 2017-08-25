NFL exhibitions: Patriots' Julian Edelman, Chiefs' Spencer Ware injured during games

Julian Edelman, the New England Patriots’ top returning receiver, and Spencer Ware, the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting running back, each exited preseason games Friday night because of an injured right knee.

Edelman, who led the team with 98 receptions and 1,106 yards receiving last season, limped off the field early in visiting New England's 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions. Edelman was injured as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, after having three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch.

“We've got great chemistry together, and he's an incredible player,” Brady said. “But someone will have to step up.”

Brady was 12-of-15 passing for 174 yards with two TDs and an interception. He helped New England take a 24-0 lead late in the first quarter and the 40-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion was in midseason form.

Ware remained on the turf after making a six-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith in the first quarter of the Chiefs' 26-13 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks.

Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

Russell Wilson was again brilliant for Seattle, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was secondary to the injury suffered by Ware and the impact it could have for the Chiefs.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said after the game that X-rays were clear and that Ware would undergo an MRI exam on Saturday. Ware had three carries for 15 yards and had two receptions before getting injured.

Ware rushed for 921 yards and had another 447 yards receiving last season for the Chiefs. He started his career with the Seahawks.