ESPN's Beth Mowins to make history as play-by-play announcer for an NFL game this fall

ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins is set to become only the second woman ever to call play by play for a regular-season NFL game, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch.

Mowins reportedly will call the Sept. 11 game between the Chargers and Denver Broncos in the second game of an opening-week “Monday Night Football” double header. In doing so, she will become the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for an NFL game that counts since NBC’s Gayle Sierens on Dec. 27, 1987.

Sierens was offered additional games by the national network, but her local NBC station didn’t want her to miss any more work there, according to Deitsch.

Deitsch also reports that Mowins is expected to be joined in the booth by former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan, who was recently hired to do color commentary for ESPN.

Mowins has been working as a play-by-play commentator for the network since 1994. She’s covered multiple sports and events, including the Women’s College World Series for more than 20 years, and started calling college football games in 2005.

Two years ago, she became the play-by-play voice for Oakland Raiders preseason games.

