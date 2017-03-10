NFL moves: Browns release Robert Griffin III; Kirk Cousins signs contract with Redskins

The Cleveland Browns released quarterback Robert Griffin III after one injury-marred season, the team announced Friday.

Griffin signed with the Browns last March hoping to revive his career after being waived by the Washington Redskins. However, the 27-year-old broke his right shoulder in the season opener and missed 11 games.

Griffin returned late in the year and led the Browns to their only win.

Griffin's departure comes a day after the Browns acquired Brock Osweiler in a trade with Houston. Osweiler, though, is not viewed as Cleveland's long-term answer at quarterback.

The Browns have the assets to make another deal for a quarterback or take one high in this year's draft.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' agent says the Washington Redskins' quarterback has signed his contract for the exclusive franchise tag.

Mike McCartney tweeted the news Friday morning, 10 days after the team placed the tag on Cousins, guaranteeing him a salary of about $24 million for the 2017 season.

Cousins made nearly $20 million last season under a tag.

The Redskins have until July 15 to try to work out a long-term deal with their starting quarterback. They also could trade Cousins.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions, throwing for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.

The Redskins lost four of their last six games — including 19-10 at home against the division rival New York Giants in the regular-season finale, a defeat sealed by Cousins' late interception — to end up 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.