Patriots owner Robert Kraft hasn't lost faith in Bill Belichick

The backdrop is different — from subzero Minnesota to the swaying palm trees of central Florida — but the feeling is the same.
Losing the Super Bowl is losing the Super Bowl.
"The fact that we lost, and the way we did, I still haven't gotten over it," New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters Monday on the first full day of the NFL's annual March meetings.
Seven weeks after the Patriots suffered a 44-31 loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII, Kraft was questioned on an array of topics, including the future of All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, reports of personality clashes within the organization, and coach Bill Belichick's decision to bench starting cornerback Malcolm Butler.
"I have faith in Bill as coach," Kraft said. "I don't think there's anyone [else] who has the football knowledge and expertise and understands personnel and is able to merge those. As someone privileged to own one of these teams, I encourage him to keep going with his instincts."
Butler, who clinched the Super Bowl victory over Seattle with an interception at the goal line, has since signed with Tennessee in free agency.
"I had hoped he'd be a Patriot for all his days," Kraft said. "He's a great guy. I'm sorry it didn't work out for him with us, but I'm happy he got the contract he got."
Although Kraft said he has seen Gronkowski at the team's facility this offseason, he didn't shed any definitive light on whether the playmaking tight end will play next season.
Kraft said he has met individually with Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady and acknowledged they haven't always been on the same page, but that success can't be achieved without some conflict.
"In any successful business or marriage, if you have a good relationship, there'll be times when you disagree," he said. "Hopefully, you come together, have a meeting of the minds, and discuss things.
"The residual of this [Super Bowl] loss was really hard on everyone. But I sort of see that as a high-class problem."
The interview ended on an emotional note, as Kraft discussed allowing students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to use the Patriots airplane so they could attend the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.
"When they called and asked would you send a plane and help take the wounded kids and their families and kids who couldn't go on a normal plane, we didn't hesitate a minute," he said. "Because think of it, all of you who have kids, think about losing one of your kids. You wake up in the morning and they go to school and don't come home at night.
"I just thought this is a way for our organization to be able to reach out to those people who are hurting bad. I can't think of a worse, unnatural thing of losing your child."
Owner: Saints staying put
The widow of late New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson said she doesn't plan to sell the franchise and intends to keep it in the family.
"I don't think there's any other choice," Gayle Benson told members of the New Orleans media, via the Times-Picayune. "I think that's the only thing that you could do to keep his legacy alive. Where else would you go? I'm from New Orleans. My husband was from New Orleans. We're just like one big family over there."
As for reports a new buyer might move the team, Benson said: "It's disappointing to think that somebody would think I would mess up his legacy. But I guess everyone has their opinion. I would never sell. Never."
We're moving
In a move that was long anticipated but only now official, NFL Media will be moving from Culver City to the new Inglewood stadium and entertainment district within three years.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell jointly announced the news in a release Monday.
"This is a tremendous partnership that will bring new business and jobs to Inglewood and throughout Greater Los Angeles," Kroenke said. "The NFL is the most-watched programming in the country and having NFL Media in our district is an important step in creating a global destination at the center of the world's entertainment capital. The interest in this development and the stadium has been incredible and NFL Media's presence will further revitalize a proud and historic part of the Los Angeles landscape."
On the Inglewood site, where the Chargers will also play, the NFL plans to develop a 200,000-square-foot space to headquarter operations for hundreds of employees at NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone. The facility also will be home to NFL Media's first outdoor studio, with space to host audiences. The NFL Media campus is expected to open by the summer 2021.
Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer