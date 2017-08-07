NFL: Boldin signs with Bills for a 15th NFL season

Sammy Watkins and the Buffalo Bills receivers aren’t as young and untested now that Anquan Boldin is with the group.

Boldin returns for a 15th NFL season after signing a contract with the Bills on Monday. The move provides the team leadership, production and an instant boost in credibility to what had been a patchwork position. The 36-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was the NFL’s 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and ranks in the top 25 among several career categories.

“The great thing about Anquan is what he brings on the field and off the field,” first-time general manager Brandon Beane said. Last season with Detroit, Boldin had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

Etc.

The New York Jets will be without their top wide receiver for the season. Quincy Enunwa will be placed on injured reserve because a bulging disk in his neck that will probably require surgery, with a recovery time of six to nine months. Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that En-unwa will seek a second opinion and that the injury is not considered career-threatening. Enun-wa was hurt Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium.

::

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler won’t play in the team’s exhibition opener Thursday, but look for him to be starting soon enough. “He didn’t come out of retirement to stand on the sideline,” coach Adam Gase said.

Cutler landed in South Florida Monday to sign a $10 million, one-year contract. The 34-year-old decided to delay the start of his TV career for the chance to replace Ryan Tannehill and be reunited with Gase, his former offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears.

Cutler is expected to leapfrog longtime Dolphins backup Matt Moore for the starting job. Tannehill will probably miss all season with a left knee injury.

::

Chicago Bears guard Eric Kush will miss the season because of a torn hamstring suffered last week.