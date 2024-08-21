Everything is bigger for Rams’ Stetson Bennett for final start in Texas

Sean McVay’s evaluation of Stetson Bennett is nearly complete.

McVay, preparing for his eighth season as the Rams coach, has not committed to Bennett as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s back-up for the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit.

So, the preseason finale Saturday against the Houston Texans at NRG stadium offers Bennett a final opportunity to not only win another preseason game but also, more importantly, win McVay’s confidence ahead of the 1 p.m. PT deadline Tuesday to trim the roster to 53 players.

Bennett is not changing his approach.

“Just prepare like I always prepare,” Bennett said, “and go in there and do the best I can and try to win a football game.”

Bennett led the Rams to victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Chargers. Against the Cowboys, he overcame four interceptions and passed for a game-tying touchdown with four seconds left. Against the Chargers, he had a pass intercepted and lost a fumble but a 47-yard touchdown pass sparked the Rams to victory.

In both games, Bennett played every Rams snap.

Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games, so McVay must decide whether he can trust Bennett to execute the offense without major error if Stafford suffers an injury before or during the first two games.

Against the Texans, Bennett can prove he is worthy of that trust.

