Everything is bigger for Rams’ Stetson Bennett for final start in Texas

Rams coach Sean McVay walks ahead of quarterback Stetson Bennett during training camp.
Second-year quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) needs to earn the trust of Rams coach Sean McVay.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Sean McVay’s evaluation of Stetson Bennett is nearly complete.

McVay, preparing for his eighth season as the Rams coach, has not committed to Bennett as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s back-up for the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit.

So, the preseason finale Saturday against the Houston Texans at NRG stadium offers Bennett a final opportunity to not only win another preseason game but also, more importantly, win McVay’s confidence ahead of the 1 p.m. PT deadline Tuesday to trim the roster to 53 players.

Bennett is not changing his approach.

“Just prepare like I always prepare,” Bennett said, “and go in there and do the best I can and try to win a football game.”

Bennett led the Rams to victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Chargers. Against the Cowboys, he overcame four interceptions and passed for a game-tying touchdown with four seconds left. Against the Chargers, he had a pass intercepted and lost a fumble but a 47-yard touchdown pass sparked the Rams to victory.

In both games, Bennett played every Rams snap.

Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games, so McVay must decide whether he can trust Bennett to execute the offense without major error if Stafford suffers an injury before or during the first two games.

Against the Texans, Bennett can prove he is worthy of that trust.

Other situations to examine:

Xavier Smith catching on

Rams receiver Xavier Smith runs with the football past Chargers cornerback Matt Hankins during their preseason game.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The 53-man roster presumably will include receivers Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and rookie Jordan Whittington.

Smith probably secured a spot because of his dual performance as a receiver and kick returner.

Smith, who played at Florida A&M, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent last season on the practice squad.

Against the Chargers, Smith caught five passes for 45 yards and returned two punts for 50 yards, including one 34 yards.

He is enjoying the varied opportunities not only in games but also in practices.

“Any time that I can take reps for my teammates or just get in and run a go route to give Coop a rest, I’m OK with doing that,” Smith said after the preseason game against the Chargers. “Because that’s my role, and I play my role to the best of my abilities, and do what I can to support my teammates.”

Making a play for a roster spot

Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) rushes Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance during their preseason game.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

The Rams under McVay typically have not put a premium on inside linebackers but the new kickoff rules could open roster opportunities.

Linebacker Omar Speights made a big hit on the opening kickoff against the Chargers. It was not the first impressive play by the undrafted rookie from Louisiana State.

Speights had seven tackles, two for lost yardage, against the Chargers. He had four tackles, one for a loss against the Cowboys.

“You feel him on game day,” McVay said. “You can have conversations with him where he understands the big picture. … He’s a mature rookie.”

Getting defensive

Rams safety Jaylen McCollough is congratulated after intercepting a Chargers pass during their preseason game.
Rams safety Jaylen McCollough is congratulated after intercepting a Chargers pass during their preseason game.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Defensive back Jaylen McCollough also is pushing for a roster spot.

The undrafted free agent defensive back intercepted a pass against the Chargers, the latest big play in a series of them dating to training camp.

“I’m just not surprised anymore,” McVay said this week, adding, “He plays with a physical toughness. He’s got a mental toughness.”

Can Karty bounce back?

Joshua Karty isn’t perfect.

After making his first four field-goal attempts, the rookie missed a 52-yard attempt against the Chargers.

So, Saturday offers an opportunity for McVay to assess how Karty responds after his first miss.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

