Rams lose starting cornerback for at least a month

Rams starting cornerback Darious Williams was placed on the injured-reserve list and will miss at least four games.

The Rams’ offensive line is not the only position group that will be a makeshift unit in Sunday’s opener against the Detroit Lions.

The Rams on Thursday placed cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, so the veteran will be sidelined for at least four games. Williams, who was expected to start opposite Tre’Davious White, suffered the injury early in training camp.

Cobie Durant could start in place of Williams, but Durant also has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Williams, 31, played for the Rams from 2018 to 2021 before signing a free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In March, the Rams re-signed Williams to a three-year contract that includes $15 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com.

Williams was sidelined during training camp and other preseason workouts before returning to participation last week. He was listed as limited on Wednesday, however, and when asked before Wednesday’s practice if Williams had suffered a setback, coach Sean McVay said no.

“He’s doing good,” McVay said, adding, “He’s making progress.”

Williams is the latest casualty in a secondary that lost Derion Kendrick for the season because of a knee injury suffered during the first day of training camp.

After Williams was injured, the Rams signed former Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs, but a month later, the team released him with an injury settlement.

Second-year pro Tre Tomlinson was placed on injured reserve after roster cuts.

White, who underwent Achilles surgery last year after suffering the season-ending injury while playing for the Buffalo Bills, is on track to start Sunday.

Undrafted rookies Charles Woods and Josh Wallace are other cornerbacks on the roster.

The Lions, featuring quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, ranked among the NFL’s top offenses in 2023.