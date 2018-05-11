NFL: Josh Rosen signs with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Josh Rosen to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth.
Terms of the deal with the former UCLA quarterback were not disclosed, but the team's website reported that the contract, which was essentially slotted, would pay Rosen about $17.84 million for four years, with a signing bonus of about $11 million.
"I don't think we've ever signed a rookie, Day One, walking in the door," team President Michael Bidwill told azcardinals.com.
Rosen was the 10th pick in the draft last month.
The Cardinals also signed former UCLA fullback Derrick Coleman to a one-year contract. Coleman, the first deaf player on offense to play in the NFL, has played in 47 games since joining the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2013. He played in all 16 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season
Tessitore moving to MNF
ESPN unveiled its revamped "Monday Night Football" announcing team. Joe Tessitore will succeed Sean McDonough on play-by-play and recently retired Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and Booger McFarland will be the game analysts, replacing Jon Gruden, who left to coach the Oakland Raiders. Lisa Salters will continue as sideline reporter. ...
Former UCLA running back Paul Perkins was released by the New York Giants because of a non-football injury. ...
The Detroit Lions said that they were standing by new coach Matt Patricia after a 1996 sexual assault allegation against Patricia surfaced this week. They said a pre-employment background check did not turn up the incident. Patricia said that he was "falsely accused."
A former NFL linebacker's career was cut short after authorities in New Jersey fabricated evidence linking him to a gun used in a shooting, the player alleged in a lawsuit filed this week.
The Elizabeth, N.J., police department and Union County prosecutor's office "willfully ignored and were deliberately indifferent to overwhelming evidence" that Khaseem Greene hadn't provided the weapon used in a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth in December 2016, Greene said.
The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene last May, the day charges against him were reported. Two months later, a gun charge against Greene was dropped after an audio recording surfaced of the accused shooter telling detectives he lied about Greene's involvement in the shooting.