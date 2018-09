NFL notes: Tom Brady wants to play another 5 years; Earl Thomas ready to return this week

A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have waived rookie running back Boston Scott. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster move has not been announced. The move apparently was made in response to the re-signing of offensive lineman Michael Ola, who participated in practice on Wednesday. Only two Saints players were missing during the portion of practice open to reporters: Scott and projected starting left guard Andrus Peat. … The good news for football fans: It's going to be much easier to watch NFL games online this year. The league is finally dropping a requirement that viewers sign in with a cable or satellite subscription, in hopes of expanding its online audience at a time when TV ratings are declining. Though there are restrictions — no free streaming on smart TVs, for instance — the move marks a significant departure for sports. Other major professional leagues still require TV subscriptions for hometown teams.