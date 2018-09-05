NFL notes: Tom Brady wants to play another 5 years; Earl Thomas ready to return this week

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins missed practice Wednesday because of a core muscle injury. Coach Doug Marrone says he feels like Seferian-Jenkins will play Sunday at the New York Giants, “but you never know. That's me saying it, not him or the doctors.” … Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is day to day with a heel injury that has kept him out most of training camp, and his status for Sunday's opener against the Chargers remains in question. The exact nature of the injury has never been disclosed, but Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Wednesday the five-time Pro Bowl selection is “getting better every day.” The uncertainty surrounding him, along with an injury to fellow safety Dan Sorensen, who is starting the season on injured reserve, led the Chiefs to sign veteran Ron Parker over the weekend. …