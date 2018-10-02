NFL: Jameis Winston wins his starting job back

Seattle owner Paul Allen says cancer he was treated for in 2009 has returned, but he and his doctors are optimistic in treating it. ... Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell, holding out for a long-term contract, told ESPN he plans to play this season to “show people” what he’s got. The Steelers are discussing trades. ... Miami center Daniel Kilgore has a torn triceps and is out for the season. ... Tennessee safety Kenny Vaccaro will miss a few weeks with an elbow injury.