More Rams trouble: Quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is to be determined, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

“Still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that he’ll be ready to go,” McVay said during a news conference before a jog-through workout that was not open to reporters.

McVay said the jog-through, rather than a full practice, was part of the Rams late-season approach to reduce wear and tear, not because of Stafford’s situation.

John Wolford would probably would start against the Cardinals if Stafford cannot play, with Bryce Perkins as the backup.

Last Sunday, Stafford completed 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. He was sacked four times.

McVay said it was not clear when Stafford might have suffered an injury that resulted in the medical staff’s determination Tuesday to place him concussion protocol. McVay said he was not aware of Stafford being woozy during a loss that dropped the Rams’ record to 3-5.

Stafford, 34, is in his 14th NFL season. He has passed for eight touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

“I know Matthew will do everything is his power to try and be ready,” McVay said. “We’ll just take it a day at a time.”

In 2020, with quarterback Jared Goff nursing a thumb injury, McVay started Wolford in the season finale against the Cardinals. Wolford completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards, with an interception, in an 18-7 victory.

The next week, McVay started Wolford in an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Wolford suffered a neck injury in the first quarter, however, and Goff came on to lead the Rams to victory.

“He’s got the athleticism, but he’s also got the ability to be able to make a lot of the different throws,” McVay said of Wolford. “His teammates rally around him, and he’s got a great mastery and ownership of what we’re really trying to get done.”

