NFL: Elway sticking with Broncos head coach

John Elway says he’s going to “stay the course” with Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. Elway told Broncos broadcasting partner Orange & Blue 760 that he’s encouraged by the team’s improvement despite its 3-6 record, which is identical to last year’s mark after nine games.
“I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing,” Elway said. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”
The Washington Redskins lost more than a quarter of their starting offense in one fell swoop, with receiver Paul Richardson and guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao all going on injured reserve because they need season-ending surgery. ...
A.J. Green, Cincinnati’s top receiver, is likely to miss Sunday’s game against New Orleans. Green injured his right foot during a win over Tampa Bay heading into the bye week. ...
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen resumed throwing and could play Sunday .